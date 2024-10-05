Nonprofit matching event set for Nov. 7 in Greeley

GREELEY — The Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce will conduct a “matching event” to connect nonprofit agencies with people who can serve those organizations.

The event will run from 5 to 7 p.m., Nov. 7, at the DoubleTree by Hilton at Lincoln Park, 919 Seventh St.

It is a place to learn about different nonprofits, and decide whether to get involved through volunteering or serving on a board.

Some nonprofit agencies that will be at the event include: A Little Help, A Woman’s Place, Alliance for Suicide Prevention, American Cancer Society, American Red Cross, Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra, High Plains Housing Development, Jobs of Hope and Meals on Wheels of Weld County, to name a few.The event is free and open to the public and is sponsored by the Weld Legacy Foundation, Comcast and Weld Community Foundation. Nonprofits can host a booth at the event for $25. Registration is required here.

