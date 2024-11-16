Mike Shaw Subaru benefits Imagine Zero of Weld County

GREELEY — Imagine Zero of Weld County has been chosen by Mike Shaw Subaru Greeley as part of Subaru’s “Share the Love” event, an annual charitable campaign.

Subaru of America and its local retailers, including Mike Shaw Subaru, donate a set amount for every new Subaru sold or leased during the event. Customers can choose which participating charity will receive their donation.

Mike Shaw Subaru Greeley partnered with Imagine Zero of Weld County, a nonprofit working to end suicide in the county, because of a “shared commitment of bringing our community together to prevent suicide through education, awareness and advocacy,” according to a statement released by the dealership.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Imagine Zero of Weld County was formed in 2018. To find out more about the organization, visit imaginezerosuicideweld.org.

