Greeley’s gBETA accelerator opens applications for fall cohort

The sign as travelers enter Greeley.

GREELEY — Greeley’s gBETA accelerator, a collaboration between the City of Greeley’s economic-development department and national startup accelerator gener8tor, has opened applications for its fall 2024 cohort.

The initial call for applications is for a pre-accelerator program to support early-stage ag-tech companies.

Up to five teams will have the opportunity to accelerate their growth without fees or equity requirements. gBETA Greeley offers individualized coaching, mentorship and access to a network of more than 25 industry experts dedicated to fostering the development of AgTech startups.

The program is open to:

Startups based in or able to operate from Greeley.

Early-stage companies in any phase from conceptualization to significant revenue generation.

Participating companies will benefit from a suite of support and opportunities, according to a press release, including:

Tailored coaching and mentorship: Engage in personalized coaching and mentorship sessions with more than 25 industry experts.

Weekly community lunch and learns: Open to the public.

Pitch showcase and reception: Innovations can be presented at an exclusive event attended by key stakeholders.

Networking opportunities: Forge connections within your cohort, the broader gener8tor community and an alumni network.

Deals and perks: Access more than $1 million in deals and perks from a network of vendors.

Continued support post-program: Benefit from ongoing support after the program concludes to ensure sustained growth and success, including access to gener8tor’s network of investors and mentors.

Applications are due by Sept. 30. For application details or more information, interested startups can apply directly or schedule a meeting with Program Manager Allie Reitz.

Gener8tor partners with companies, governments, universities and nonprofits to operate programs and conferences in more than 41 communities across 22 states and two countries.