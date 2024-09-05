The Weld Trust awards $2.2M in grants

GREELEY — The Weld Trust, a grantmaking foundation in Weld County, awarded $2.2 million in grants at the end of July to nonprofits and schools to support Weld County residents.

The Weld Trust provides funding for health and education programs to support six key areas, including access to resources, childhood literacy, workforce development, behavioral and physical health, food security and housing stability.

“We are pleased to award 27 grants with this latest cycle,” Jeff Carlson, The Weld Trust’s CEO, said in a written statement. “Since the beginning of the year, The Weld Trust has awarded about $5.5 million in Key Funding Initiative grants.”

The Weld Trust offers three grant cycles for their Key Funding Initiative grants per year. The last cycle to be awarded this year will be in November.

“The nonprofits and schools throughout Weld County are providing vital programs to aid people in multiple ways. We are thrilled to support the work they provide,” Carlson said..

The spring 2024 grant cycle awards were:

Ala Carte Education Foundation Inc., $75,000.

Book Trust, $200,000.

Boulder County RSVP Board Inc., $20,000.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Weld County Inc., $25,000

Boys & Girls Clubs of Weld County Inc. (second grant), $25,000.

Children’s Entrepreneur Market, $40,000.

Colorado Center for Nursing Excellence, $50,000.

Colorado Education Initiative, $400,000.

Fort Lupton Food and Clothing Bank, $70,000.

Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra Association, $25,000.

Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity, $225,000.

Happiness Through Horses, $11,000.

High Plains Library District Friends & Foundation, $15,637.

Hope at Miracle House, $20,000.

Neighbor to Neighbor Inc., $100,000.

Success Foundation, $75,000.

Success Foundation (second grant), $200,000.

The Greeley Dream Team Inc., $35,000.

United Way of Weld County Inc., $103,300.

University Laboratory School Foundation, $75,000.

We Help and Love Everyone, $100,000.

We Help and Love Everyone (second grant), $75,000.

Weld County School District RE-12, $10,000.

Weld County School District RE-3J, $40,000.

Weld RE-4 Educational Foundation, $159,000.

YMCA of Northern Colorado, $10,000.

YMCA of Northern Colorado (second grant), $10,000.

To learn more about The Weld Trust’s grant programs, visit: The Weld Trust.