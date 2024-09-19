Jobs of Hope 2024 fundraising gala set for Oct. 17

GREELEY — Jobs of Hope’s annual fundraising gala, “Hope Unlocked,” will be Oct. 17 at Zoe’s Café and Events.

Job’s of Hope is a nonprofit organization that assists former male inmates transitioning out of the judicial system to gain employment, get an education, and assists with other needs such as health care, housing and family relationships. The faith-based program began in 2013 and supports men 18 and over who were released from incarceration, had or have a gang affiliation and struggle with substance abuse.

The event is from 6-8 p.m., Oct. 17, at Zoe’s, 715 10th St. The gala offers attendees a dinner, an inspiring motivational program and fun opportunities to support Jobs of Hope, according to a news release. Tickets are available now, and all proceeds go toward furthering the organization’s mission of breaking the cycles of poverty, incarceration and violence, the release stated.

Buy tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hope-unlocked-jobs-of-hope-2024-fundraising-gala-tickets-978791380367 Learn more at www.jobsofhope.org or contact Dan Ordaz at [email protected].