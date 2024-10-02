The Hope Institute suicide-prevention services provider opening next week in Boulder

BOULDER — The Hope Institute will open a suicide prevention-services facility Oct. 7 at 1790 30th St. in Boulder.

The facility, funded in part by $400,000 from the City of Boulder’s American Rescue Plan Act payment from the federal government, “will offer vital outpatient services, including both in-person and telehealth treatments for individuals experiencing serious thoughts of suicide,” the city said in a news release.

“Boulder is a great example of a community committed to supporting a range of quality mental and behavioral health services for its community members to thrive. My hope is that Boulder can be an anchor that brings more suicide prevention services to the region,” The Hope Institute of America executive director Derek Lee said in the release.

