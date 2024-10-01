Kiewit leads $6.6M investment to create new CSU construction engineering program

An entry sign to Colorado State University in Fort Collins. Christopher Wood/BizWest

FORT COLLINS — A $6.6 million investment led by construction and engineering giant Kiewit Corp. will enable Colorado State University to launch a new construction engineering degree program beginning in fall 2025.

Students enrolled in the new interdisciplinary program will learn to design, manage and build significant construction projects. The new program was developed in partnership with industry and will be taught by faculty in the Department of Construction Management in the College of Health and Human Sciences, and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering in the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering.

CSU construction management alumnus Doug Patterson, a retired Kiewit executive, helped lead a $3 million gift from Kiewit and $1 million from the Patterson Family Group to launch the program.

The legacy of late CSU civil engineering alumnus Walter Scott Jr. also led to a $2.6 million gift from the Suzanne and Walter Scott Foundation to fund scholarships for high-achieving CSU Construction Engineering majors.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to give back to the school that prepared me so well for my career, “ Patterson said in a written statement. “Through this gift, I hope to bolster CSU’s ability to create and offer the most sought after, top degree program in the country.”

CSU president Amy Parsons said the university is “immensely grateful for this investment from our industry-leading partners at Kiewit and from the Patterson Family Group. Their visionary gifts will build on CSU’s historic strengths in construction management and civil engineering to establish the nation’s premiere Construction Engineering program.”

Students will obtain a Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering, and focus their courses in one of three areas:

Heavy civil infrastructure such as bridges, tunnels, highways and large-scale projects.

Structures and buildings.

Water and environmental systems that reduce environmental impacts.

Incoming first-year students can apply now to start their degree in fall 2025.