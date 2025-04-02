Greeley City Council hears public concern, gets update on Cascadia

GREELEY — Still two weeks out from being presented with agreements on the West Greeley Cascadia project, the Greeley City Council is still struggling to make the largely estimated numbers of the $800 million to $1 billion project work while also facing the financial risk of a project that could leave the city being responsible for a potentially failed project.

Meanwhile, more than 30 people came to the Greeley City Council Tuesday night, many requesting a public vote on the project, especially when the city will be responsible for paying borrowed funds in the project’s first years, without a guarantee that the project would be successful.

The Cascadia project, planned at Weld County Road 17 and U.S. Highway 34, would include a new arena and home for the Colorado Eagles hockey team, three sheets of ice for Northern Colorado Youth Hockey, a hotel and conference center, and a water park. The total cost has been estimated from $800 million to $1.1 billion, but much of the risks would be on the City of Greeley, which is being asked to provide moral obligation funding, a financing mechanism through which a government pledges a moral — but not legally binding — commitment to a project or debt.

The City also would create a general improvement district and tap its water and sewer enterprise fund to pay for infrastructure and rehab the intersection of Weld 17 and U.S. 34.

Resident Michael Willis said he did the math on numbers that have been presented in public presentations, which would mean the arena would have to have a major event every 3.3 days to be profitable.

“Every 3.3 days there has to be a major event that’s going to draw people in, not just people from Greeley, but the hotel has to put on that people will come in from around the country,” Willis said. “Every 3.3 days year-round. Is that realistic?”

Patrick Bradley, who said he lives 10 minutes from the planned project, said he is involved in ticketing of events across the country.

“Doing 150 to 200 events a year in a complex imagined here is very viable and doable,” Bradley said. “I can vouch (that) the team around this area is at the five-star level. … You have this golden goose of a hockey team that sells out every night and is looking for more (space). This could bring premium entertainment” to the area.

Martin Lind, the Windsor-based developer of the project, said the risk was worth the reward.

“The elephant in the room is what happens if you don’t do this?” Lind said. “If you choose not to do this, you have infrastructure problems anyway. You’re going to continue to grow like Greeley has always grown, 40 acres at a time. … You have the opportunity to do greenfield master-planning on thousands of acres.

“This financial model was used at Union Station (in Denver). Union Station was paid off 17 years early. … So we’re not bringing something to you that’s experimenting,” Lind said.

But an overriding theme among the public comment was about having a public vote.

“The Cascadia project has been inflammatory since the beginning,” said downtown resident Nicole Christopherson, speaking online. “People are completely divided. This is a huge price tag. … If you ignore this, you’re not speaking for the people, you’re speaking for yourselves and your pockets. You’re speaking for yourselves, and it’s disgusting.”

City Council member Deb DeBoutez asked why putting the project to a vote was not considered from the beginning.

Councilman Johnny Olson responded: “This project is supposed to pay for itself, minus any blowups. I think that is one of the reasons we didn’t do that. It was how to make this pay for itself, so we don’t burden (voters). That’s the whole reason we went down this path.”

Lind said the project was more of a net win for the city of Greeley: “Wherever this lands. That’s where the tourists are going to go. So it is a big decision. I’m just so excited to be here. But this is your project.”

The Greeley City Council will get agreements beginning April 15, and may make final decisions in the first week of May.

