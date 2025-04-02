Edgewise Therapeutics selling $200M in stock to support drug commercialization

BOULDER — Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: EWTX), a Boulder-based biopharmaceutical company that is developing treatments for muscular diseases, plans to sell nearly 10 million shares of its common stock at $20.13, raising $200 million for the commercialization of a drug candidate called sevasemten.

“Edgewise intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to support the potential U.S. commercial launch of sevasemten in patients with Becker muscular dystrophy, if approved, and advancement of a Phase 3 trial with sevasemten in Duchenne muscular dystrophy, Phase 3 trials of EDG-7500 in patients with obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and Edgewise’s other ongoing research and development programs, and for working capital and general corporate purposes,” the company said in a regulatory disclosure this week.

Sevasemten is an investigational orally administered small molecule designed to prevent contraction-induced muscle damage. The drug candidate is in late-stage clinical trials for individuals with Becker muscular dystrophy and is also being studied in Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The stock offering, which is expected to close Friday, “included participation from Braidwell LP, Cormorant Asset Management, Driehaus Capital Management, Invus, Janus Henderson Investors, MPM BioImpact, OrbiMed, Paradigm BioCapital Advisors, Perceptive Advisors, RA Capital Management and Sofinnova Investments, Inc., among other funds,” Edgewise said.

Edgewise’s stock price approached its 52-week low during early trading Wednesday. As of 10:20 a.m., the stock was trading at $15.04, down 25.29% on the day.

on Facebook on LinkedIn