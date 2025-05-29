Manufacturing  May 29, 2025

BMW’s new test EV runs on Solid Power engine

The BMW i7 is being tested with all-solid-state battery cells made by Solid Power. Courtesy BMW.
The BMW i7, a new electric vehicle model being tested at the Germany luxury carmaker’s Munich road course, gets its giddy-up from all-solid-state battery cells made by Louisville-based Solid Power Inc.

