Applications for Loveland boards, commissions due by May 1

LOVELAND — Applications to serve on any of several boards or commissions in the city of Loveland are due by May 1.

As part of its 2025 spring recruitment, the city is encouraging business and community members to apply to help shape decisions and provide input on key topics impacting Loveland’s future.

The following boards and commissions are seeking members:

Affordable Housing Commission.

Community Marketing Commission.

Construction Advisory Board.

Disabilities Advisory Commission.

Downtown Development Authority.

Historic Preservation Commission.

Human Services Commission.

Loveland Communications Advisory Board.

Loveland Utilities Commission.

Parks and Recreation Commission – Alternate Positions.

Transportation Advisory Board.

Board and commission members advise city staff on important projects and policies. Prior board or commission experience is not required.For more information, and to apply, visit go.lovgov.org/BoardAndCommissionApplication. For assistance with an application or for a paper copy, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 970-962-2000 Option 9 or email [email protected].

