Nominees for BBB ethics awards announced

FORT COLLINS — Nominees for honors including the 2025 Torch Award for Ethics have been announced by the Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming.

Tickets and table sponsorships are still available for the 2025 BBB Celebration of Ethics, which will include naming of winners of the 2025 BBB Torch Award for Ethics, as well as the seventh class of BBB Spark Award for Entrepreneurship winners.

The event will be held beginning at 11 a.m. April 22 at the Embassy Suites Loveland Hotel and Conference Center, 4705 Clydesdale Parkway.

Competing for this year’s BBB Torch Award for Ethics in the business category are five Fort Collins-based businesses: All-Star Cleaning Services, Choice Moving Co., HighCraft Builders, Integrated Computer Consulting and WaterPik. Five Loveland-based businesses were also nominated: CorKat Data Solutions, Imprint Digital, Maven and Muse Media, Meyer Natural Foods, and Pride Roofing and Solar. Also nominated were DaVinci Sign Systems and Masters Petersens Flooring and Design, both of Windsor; Greeley-based D Bare Roofing; Brighton-based Endurance Roofing & Contracting; Minturn-based Steammaster Restoration & Cleaning; and Fashion Crossroads, based in Casper, Wyoming.

Competing in the nonprofit category are five Fort Collins-based organizations: ChildSafe Colorado, the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, Pathways Hospice, Table Tennis Connections and Unified Workforce. Other nominees in the category are Be The Gift and the McKee Wellness Foundation, both of Loveland; Evans-based Envision; Estes Park-based Estes Valley Crisis Advocates; Steamboat Springs-based United Way of the Yampa Valley; K9s 4 Mobility, based in Cheyenne, Wyoming; and Safe Project, based in Bosler, Wyoming.

Nine entities competed for the 2025 BBB Spark Award for Entrepreneurship: Auto Total Loss Champions, EOS Worldwide, Half of Us Collective and Savvy Strategic Partners, all of Fort Collins; 18 Spa and Bumble Bee Blinds of Northern Colorado, both of Loveland; Rental REady and Maintenance of Frederick; Range Community Insurance of Laramie, Wyoming; and Sprout & Scale Marketing of Gillette, Wyoming.

The event will begin with registration and networking at 10:30 a.m., followed by lunch and the Celebration of Ethics program beginning at 11 a.m.More information and directions for registering are online at the 2025 BBB Celebration of Ethics page. Those wishing to inquire about table sponsorship can contact Jami Jonckowski-Wiens, vice president for marketing and communications, at [email protected] or 970-488-2048.

