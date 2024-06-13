Banking roundup: FirsTier eyes Fort Collins branch, First Interstate closing in Louisville

One out-of-state financial institution appears to be planning a move into downtown Fort Collins, while another is closing up shop on Main Street in Louisville.

Here’s a roundup of those moves and other recent banking comings and goings throughout the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado:

The last day of operations at Billings, Mont.-based First Interstate Bank’s Louisville branch at 801 Main St. will be July 26, the company confirmed to BizWest in an email. “The lobby will close that day at 12 p.m. and the drive-up will close at 3 p.m.” First Interstate’s other Louisville branch at 1020 W. Century Drive will remain open.

FirsTier Bank, headquartered in Kimball, Neb., informed regulators last month that it intends to open a new branch in downtown Fort Collins at 343 N. College Ave., according to the Colorado Banking Division’s monthly bulletin. Locally, FirsTier has branches in Greeley, Broomfield and Cheyenne.

Vectra Bank, a subsidiary of Salt Lake City-based Zions Bancorporation, moved this year from its Pearl Street branch location into a new space at 1695 28th St. Vectra has other Boulder Valley locations in Longmont, Broomfield and Westminster.

Columbus, Ohio-based Huntington National Bank will move into Vectra’s former space in downtown Boulder at 1700 Pearl St. as part of an aggressive Colorado expansion strategy. The bank plans “to grow from 32 locations in the state to 52 within three years,” according to a January report from BusinessDen .

. Premier Members Credit Union has opened its third branch in Westminster and 19th in Colorado this month at 4680 W. 120th Ave. The location is Boulder-based PMCU’s a fully functional electronic teller system.