First Interstate BancSystem taps industry veteran as new CEO

Jim Reuter, CEO, First Interstate BancSystem.

BILLINGS, Mont. — First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK) has appointed Jim Reuter as president and Chief Executive Officer, effective Nov. 1.

“It’s an honor to be joining an organization that prioritizes showing up for the communities it serves,” Reuter said in the release. “I’m energized by the growth momentum and position of strength that First Interstate has built over the last several years and am excited to partner with the Board of Directors and the entire leadership team to continue advancing the company forward.”

Reuter served as president and CEO of FirstBank Holding Co., for seven years before retiring in March. Under his leadership, FirstBank grew to $28 billion in total assets from $17 billion in 2016, when he took the position, the release stated.

SPONSORED CONTENT

He replaces Kevin Riley, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

“Having spent more than 37 years in the banking industry, Jim is a proven leader with a strong track record of developing and executing strategic growth plans in the community banking space,” First Interstate Board Chair Stephen Bowman said in the release.

Reuter also serves on the Board of CEOs Against Cancer – Colorado Chapter and has previously served on the boards of several nonprofit agencies.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company focused on community banking. Headquartered in Billings, Montana, the company operates banks throughout Colorado, Arizona, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington and Wyoming.

on Facebook on LinkedIn