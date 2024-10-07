FMS Bank announces new CEO

Andy Montgomery

GREELEY and FORT MORGAN — FMS Bank has appointed Andy Montgomery as its new CEO.

“We are thrilled to have Andy at the helm of FMS Bank,” John Sneed, chairman of the Board, said in a news release. “His deep understanding of the banking industry, coupled with his proven track record of leadership, makes him the ideal candidate to lead our bank into the future. We are confident that under his guidance, FMS Bank will continue to provide exceptional service to our customers and contribute positively to our community.”

Montgomery joined FMS Bank in 2023 as chief credit officer. Prior to that, he served in roles as chairman, CEO and chief credit officer at banks in Utah, California and Texas.

“I’m excited and humbled by the opportunity to lead FMS Bank into its next chapter,” Montgomery said in the release. “I look forward to working closely with our talented team and the Board of Directors to build on the bank’s strong foundation and continue delivering exceptional value to our communities.”

Sneed served as interim CEO during the transition period after the passing of James Smith.

Montgomery served as CEO of the Northern Colorado Economic Alliance from 2016 to 2018.

