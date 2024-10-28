GoWest names VP of public relations

DENVER — GoWest Credit Union Association, a Denver-based trade group, has appointed Madlynn Schreibvogel as its new vice president of public relations.

The position was created to promote the value of credit unions across Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming, according to a press release, as well as raise the profile of the association.

“I’m thrilled to join such a respected and capable team,” Schreibvogel said. “Representing credit unions in the West, the value they bring to their communities, the freedom they give their members, and the stability they provide is something I’m proud to do. Credit unions have been champions of resilience, innovation, and trust for over a century; my goal is to help push forward the Credit Union Movement.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

Schreibvogel’s prior experience includes serving as director of reputation management for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, where she highlighted the health and environmental benefits of beef cattle and red meat.

“We are excited to welcome Madlynn to our team as Vice President of Public Relations. Her deep expertise in public relations and her passion for economic and community impact will play a critical role in amplifying the voice of credit unions throughout the GoWest region,” Katy Wagnon, GoWest senior vice president of marketing and communications, said in a written statement. “Her proven leadership and innovative approach to strategic communications will strengthen our efforts to advocate for the value and stability credit unions bring to their members and communities.”

on Facebook on LinkedIn