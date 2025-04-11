Quid Novi session to focus on nonprofits

LOVELAND — Quid Novi, the thought-leader organization in Northern Colorado that attempts to shed light on innovations, will demonstrate at its April event how to make passions come alive using the tools of the nonprofit sector.

Quid Novi, which is Latin for “what’s new,” will show participants at its next showcase how to easily form nonprofit organizations, how to run them successfully and how to raise money to fulfill their purpose. The showcase will begin at 5:30 p.m. April 29 in the Collaboratory Room, just east of Grimm Brothers Brewery in Building B of The Forge campus in Loveland, 815 14th St. SW, a center for innovation created on the former Hewlett-Packard Co. campus.

Presenters will include Dave Boon, co-founder of Empowering Opportunities and founder of multiple nonprofits. Also on the agenda is Kathi Wright, former executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Larimer County, who led the organization’s expansion from multiple, small programs to one program serving youths across the entire county.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Also, Thom Munholland, co-founder of Friends of Lackota Animal Sanctuary, a horse rescue nonprofit, will speak about the challenges of raising money. Lackota is a volunteer-based animal rescue, rehabilitation and sanctuary that provides refuge to about 150 horses, donkeys, mules and various other animals. The organization’s focus is on aging, lame, sick and disabled animals.

Between the three speakers, attendees will hear about forming, running and raising money for nonprofit organizations.

Quid Novi, founded in 2010 by Fort Collins resident Rick Griggs, seeks to cross boundaries for

innovation and collaboration while encouraging participants to think and discover new ideas.

In January, Quid Novi featured a program on “reinvention.” February’s program revolved around the theme of “transformation.” “Influencers” was the topic for March. The organization will take a break in May but return in June with a program on “leveraging your uniqueness,” followed by a program in July seeking to harness innovation to combat “scams, fraud and grift.”

A $20 admission will be charged for the two-hour session, which includes hors d’oeuvres. Drinks will be available for purchase.

Dave Boon

Thom Munholland

Kathi Wright

on Facebook on LinkedIn