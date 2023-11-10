Foundation awards $311,650 to area nonprofits

FORT COLLINS – Thirty-eight agencies in Northern Colorado have received a total of $311,650 in grants from the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado to implement new and ongoing programs for children, teens and older adults.

Each year, the foundation accepts applications from nonprofits for financial support of projects in the region. Local volunteer fund committees review nonprofit applications and select grant recipients in their respective communities.

This month, the Berthoud, Estes Valley, Fort Collins, and Loveland community fund committees awarded grants. The Berthoud committee awarded four nonprofits a total of $21,000, the Estes Valley panel awarded 11 nonprofits a total of $79,100, the Fort Collins committee awarded 21 nonprofits grants totaling $186,550, and the Loveland volunteers selected two nonprofits to receive a total of $25,000.

“The Community Foundation is honored to support so many meaningful projects,” said Claire Bouchard, the foundation’s director of community engagement and communications, in a prepared statement. “We were overwhelmed with the number of grant applications we received. While our area may be a “Best Place to Live,” not everyone is thriving, and there is outstanding need in the community for philanthropists to support. We are pleased to play a small part through our community grantmaking.”

The nonprofit, public foundation manages more than 600 individual funds and approximately $190 million in assets. More than 80 nonprofit organizations have their endowments housed with the foundation, which manages hundreds of donor-advised funds for individuals and businesses.