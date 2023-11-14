Weld Trust recognized as Outstanding Foundation

GREELEY — The Weld Trust has been recognized as the Outstanding Foundation of the year in Colorado.

The recognition came at National Philanthropy Day in Colorado when judges from nonprofit and for-profit organizations determined the award.

The Outstanding Foundation award is “presented to a grantmaking (private, community, or corporate) foundation (giving to the broader community, across several funding areas, not just one organization) that has demonstrated outstanding commitment through strategic financial support and through encouragement and motivation of others to take leadership roles in philanthropy and community involvement,” according to information from the Colorado Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

The Weld Trust was nominated for the award by one of its grant recipients, St. Vrain Valley School District. “The Weld Trust is seen as emerging from the community, as being alongside it rather than above it,” said Don Haddad, superintendent for St. Vrain Valley School District, in his nomination for Outstanding Foundation. “The Weld Trust is truly a 21st century foundation, taking the best structures from established philanthropy and imbuing them with a responsive spirit that reflects a more modern philanthropic philosophy.”

The Weld Trust awards grants to nonprofits, schools and government entities in the areas of health and education located in Weld County or that serve Weld County residents. The St. Vrain Valley School District serves more than 13,000 Weld County students.

In 2022, The Weld Trust awarded more than $12.8 million to 82 nonprofits and schools. This year, it expects to exceed that amount.

“The Weld Trust is uniquely positioned to create a long-term impact for our community with concentrated grantmaking restricted to only Weld County,” said Jeff Carlson, CEO for The Weld Trust. “Being focused on only one county, we’re able to develop strong relationships with our nonprofit partners.”