New Hope founder among Boulder Chamber honorees

BOULDER — The founders of the New Hope Network and the University of Colorado’s Center for African and African American Studies are among the Boulder Chamber’s 2024 Celebration of Leadership Award honorees.

Doug Greene, founder of New Hope Network, will receive the Franny Reich Lifetime Achievement Award, while CU’s Center for African and African American Studies founder and executive director Reiland Rabaka will get the group’s Impact Award.

Resource Central CEO Neal Lurie will receive the Virginia Patterson Business Leader of the Year Award; Element Properties and Boulder Shelter for the Homeless are the winners of the Innovative Business of the Year Award; The New Local founder Marie-Juliette Bird will get the Rising Star Award; and Meati Foods will receive the Entrepreneur Business of the Year Award at the Celebration of Leadership on March 13 at the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder.

“It is a special privilege for the Boulder Chamber to honor such a wide array of outstanding business, nonprofit and community leaders who have had such enormously positive impact,” Boulder Chamber CEO John Tayer said in a prepared statement. “We know them for their work here in Boulder, but the achievements of our 2024 Celebration of Leadership honorees are recognized and celebrated far beyond our borders. In that way, they represent Boulder’s proud tradition of fostering leadership talent that drives businesses’ success, protects community values, and sets a pioneering direction in their respective fields of interest.”