Perry known for mentorship, philanthropy

BOULDER — Dee Perry, a mentor, philanthropist, advocate for education and health care, and champion for women in business, is among nine individuals to be inducted into the Boulder County Business Hall of Fame.

The hall’s Class of 2025 will be honored Wednesday, Sept. 17 at the Jewish Community Center, 6007 Oleg Ave. in Boulder. Other inductees include Ron Brambila, Kena Guttridge and Mark Guttridge, Josie Heath and Rollie Heath, Art Stapp and Debbie Stapp, and Bert Steele.

It’s not the first honor for Perry, whose financial acumen propelled major corporations such as Celestial Seasonings and McData Corp. Twenty-two years ago, she received a Women Who Light Up the Community award from the Boulder Chamber. Also in 2003, Perry won the Stan Black Award for Charitable Community Service, sponsored by the Community Foundation of Boulder County.

She led a successful public offering of McData Corp., and also worked for Kraft Foods, Arthur Young, PrairieTek and NBI before retiring from the corporate life to focus on volunteering for leadership roles with Boulder and Fairview high schools, Hospice Care of Boulder and Broomfield Counties, the I Have A Dream Foundation, TRU Community Care and WAVi Inc.

Perry served as an executive coach for business classes at the University of Colorado Boulder’s Leeds School of Business, and served on the advisory board of Leeds’ Center for Education on Social Responsibility.

Perry joined the board of the Boulder Community Health Foundation, the fundraising arm of Boulder Community Health, in 2011 and served as its interim president for nine months in 2016, taking the reins when Frank Bruno stepped down and yielding them when Grant Besser took over. She chaired that board in 2018 and 2019, and established a donor-advised fund there when her daughter and son were in middle school to get them involved in philanthropy.

She earned a bachelor of arts degree in Spanish and a master’s in accounting from CU Boulder as well as a master’s in marketing from Arizona State University.

“I was very fortunate to have had a successful career,” Perry said in a donor spotlight article on the Community Foundation Boulder County’s website. “I recognize that I’ve had the benefit of a good education, and access to services within this community. To give back — and to focus my philanthropy and how best to dedicate my time — I decided to concentrate on education and health care.

“I found that — under these two umbrellas — there are innumerable worthy organizations and opportunities across Boulder County.”Tickets for the induction ceremony are available at halloffamebiz.com.

