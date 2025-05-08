Boulder County Business Hall of Fame names 2025 class

BOULDER — A group of local business, philanthropic and community leaders will be inducted into the Boulder County Business Hall of Fame in September.

“This year’s inductees exemplify the spirit of innovation and dedication that have shaped Boulder County’s economic and social fabric,” Doyle Albee, chairman of the Hall of Fame’s board of directors, said in a prepared statement. “From pioneering agricultural efforts to leadership in today’s leading-edge technologies, forward-thinking businesses across industries have long called our region home. These honorees exemplify the county’s legacy of resilience, ingenuity and community engagement.”

The 2025 inductees, who will be celebrated Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, at the Boulder Jewish Community Center, include:

Ron Brambila: A leader in economic development, business mentorship and community empowerment, Brambila has spent more than five decades fostering business resilience, advocating for minority entrepreneurs and shaping policies that drive sustainable growth.

Kena Guttridge and Mark Guttridge, Ollin Farms: The Guttridges have cultivated a thriving hub of regenerative agriculture, education and food equity at Ollin Farms.

Josie Heath and Rollie Heath: The Heaths have spent decades shaping policies and programs that uplift and empower Coloradans. Josie Heath has fostered initiatives that strengthen education, social equity and community resilience ,while Rollie Health, a former Colorado state senator and gubernatorial candidate, dedicated his career to economic development, education reform and policy initiatives.

Dee Perry: Perry, whose financial acumen propelled major corporations such as Celestial Seasonings and McDATA, is a mentor, philanthropist, advocate for education and health care and champion for women in business.

Art Stapp (posthumous) and Debbie Stapp: From an automotive dealership to philanthropic leadership, Art and Debbie Stapp have embedded their names into the foundation of Boulder County’s business and community landscape. Art, a dynamic entrepreneur, transformed Longmont Toyota into a cornerstone of the local economy, providing jobs, leadership and community support for decades. Even after Art’s passing, the Stapp family continues his mission of service and giving through the Stapp Inspires Campaign.

Bert Steele (posthumous): Under his stewardship, Niwot Market became more than a grocery store — it became a meeting place, a lifeline for local farmers and a place for small businesses to colocate and grow. He championed local agriculture, provided high school students with their first job opportunities and gave tirelessly to nearly every community event.

For more information about the Boulder County Business Hall of Fame, visit halloffamebiz.com.

