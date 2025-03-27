Boulder, Boulder County plan community roundtable

BOULDER – The City of Boulder and Boulder County will host a community roundtable on April 12 as part of an update to the Boulder Valley Comprehensive Plan.

The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at the East Boulder Community Center, 5660 Sioux Drive.

All members of the community are invited to help city and county officials further define the direction of the plan and explore how goals can be achieved.

The Boulder Valley Comprehensive Plan guides how the community will look and feel, the transportation networks that connect it and how it can face changes to its natural and built environments for years to come. The update process began last October.

So far, the city and county have received more than 2,500 community comments and suggestions which have generated ideas, refined key focus areas and priorities and contributed to a proposed vision statement.

The feedback gathered at the roundtable will be used to inform potential policy options and priorities later this year.

Activities for children, Spanish interpretation and light refreshments will be provided, and more engagement opportunities will be offered later this summer.

More information is online at ABoulderFuture.org.

