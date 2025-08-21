100 organizations get Community Foundation Boulder County grants

BOULDER — One hundred organizations have been selected as 2025 Community Trust grant recipients by the Community Foundation Boulder County.

This year’s grantees, whose applications were reviewed and recommended by community volunteers, will receive a combined total of $377,250 to help address the county’s most pressing needs, the foundation announced Monday.

“It’s inspiring to see the focus, dedication and commitment Boulder County’s nonprofits are bringing to their work as they continue supporting our community,” Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of Community Foundation Boulder County, said in a prepared statement. “The Community Trust grant process always reminds us of the amazing work being done to make Boulder County a better place, and the foundation is proud to support the grantees selected this year.”

Community Trust is an endowed fund run by the foundation that offers grants to community partners addressing prevalent needs. Every year, roughly 90 community volunteers review grants and make funding recommendations across six areas: animal care and welfare, arts and culture, civic engagement, education, environment, and health and human services.

“Equity is really at the heart of our grantmaking process,” Sarah Harrison, the community foundation’s vice president for programs, said in a news release. “We’re grateful for the volunteers who use their diverse set of perspectives to work together to make grant recommendations to organizations driving equitable outcomes in their work.”

The 2025 grantees include:

Animal Care and Welfare ($13,750): Annie and Millie’s Place, Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, Humane Society of Boulder Valley and Longmont Humane Society.

Arts and Culture ($84,750): Arts Hub, Asian-Pacific Association of Longmont, Blossoming Trees, Boulder County Arts Alliance, Boulder Opera, Cellists for Change, Community Roots Art Festival, Create áyA, Espacios para Jóvenes, Lafayette History Museum, Local Theater Company, Longmont Public Media, Mi Chantli, Motus Theater, Nepali Jatra, NoBo Art District, Rock For The People, Rocky Mountain Equality, Street Wise Arts, VIVA Theater and Wow! Children’s Museum.

Civic Engagement ($23,250): Brite Collaborative, Colorado Immigration Rights Coalition, Food Security Network, Growing Up Boulder and League of Women Voters of Boulder County.

Education ($73,250): Access Opportunity, Bates Philanthropic Initiative, Boulder Valley School District, Cal-Wood Education Center, Coal Creek Adult Education Center, Early Childhood Council of Boulder County, Family Learning Center, Garden to Table, “I Have a Dream” Foundation of Boulder County, Impact on Education, Intercambio, myWealthBeing, New Horizons Cooperative Preschool, Open Door, Teens Inc., The Learning Source, TLC Learning Center, Wild Plum Center, YMCA of Northern Colorado and YWCA Boulder County.

Environment ($44,500): American Solar Energy Society, Boulder Watershed Collective, Colorado Agrivoltaic Learning Center, Community Cycles, Drylands Agroecology Research Foundation, EcoArts Connections, Eco-Cycle, Flows, Growing Gardens, Living Earth Agriculture Foundation, Explorando Senderos de Boulder, Sustainable Resilient Longmont and Wildlands Restoration Volunteers.

Health and Human Services ($137,750): A Precious Child, A Way Forward, Aftersight, Association for Community Living, Autism Society of Boulder County, Blue Sky Bridge, Boulder County AIDS Project, Boulder Food Rescue, Boulder Valley Health Center, Bridge to Justice, Cobbled Streets, Community Food Share, Cultivate, Dental Aid, El Centro Amistad, El Comité de Longmont, Habitat for Humanity of the St. Vrain Valley, Harvest of Hope Pantry, Haven Ridge, HOPE, Immigrant Legal Center of Boulder County, Longmont Food Rescue, Longmont Meals on Wheels, Nederland Food Pantry, OUR Center, Ray of Hope Cancer Foundation, Recovery Café Longmont, Reentry Initiative, restART studio, Rise Against Suicide, Safe Shelter of St. Vrain Valley, Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence, Sister Carmen Community Center, TGTHR, Uproot Colorado, Veterans Community Project and Voices for Children, CASA of Boulder County.

Since 1991, Community Foundation Boulder County has granted more than $185 million.

