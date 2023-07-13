Community Foundation Boulder County launches 2023 discretionary grant program

BOULDER — Starting on Aug. 9, the Community Foundation Boulder County will begin accepting applications for its 2023 Community Trust grant program, a discretionary grantmaking fund addressing various needs throughout Boulder County.

“The Community Trust grant program has been a bedrock of Community Foundation Boulder County’s work throughout the years,” CFBC CEO Tatiana Hernandez said in a prepared statement. “Many people may know us from our work helping the community recover after moments of crisis, but our work partnering with local organizations through the Community Trust is what advances our long-term vision to make Boulder County a better place.” For more information on Community Foundation Boulder County, visit https://www.commfound.org/.