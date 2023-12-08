Community Foundation of Boulder County awards $75K in equity grants

BOULDER — Seventeen organizations were awarded more than $75,000 in equity grants from the Community Foundation of Boulder County.

Communities served by grant recipients include veterans, Latinos and LQBTQ+.

“Part of our mission is to support equitable solutions for all who live and work in Boulder County,” BCCF CEO Tatiana Hernandez said in the release. “But data has shown over and over that underrepresented communities are disproportionately affected by the challenges our communities face. Our Equity Funds are aimed at counteracting these trends.” For more information, visit www.commfound.org/grants.