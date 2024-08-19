More than 100 groups awarded Community Foundation Boulder County grants

BOULDER — The Community Foundation Boulder County has awarded funding to 104 groups as part of its 2024 Community Trust grant cycle.

“Every year, through the work of our Community Trust fund, we’re reminded of the amazing work Boulder County’s nonprofits do day-in and day-out to help build a community where all can thrive,” Community Foundation CEO Tatiana Hernandez said in a prepared statement. “The community foundation is thrilled to support these 104 organizations working to create equitable solutions to our county’s most pressing needs.”

Grants were awarded to community organizations that operate in six areas:

Animal care and welfare.

Arts and culture.

Civic engagement.

Education.

Environment.

Health and human services.

“Since our founding more than 30 years ago, Community Foundation Boulder County has been an industry leader in community-driven grantmaking,” Sarah Harrison, the foundation’s vice president of programs, said in a statement. “We’re grateful for the volunteers who, using their diverse set of perspectives, work together to make grant recommendations that will have a lasting impact on our communities.”

For more information about the individual grant recipients, go to www.commfound.org/grants/grantees/community-trust.