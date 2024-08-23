Powdr plans to sell Eldora, Boulder County ski resort

BOULDER COUNTY — Powdr Corp., Eldora Mountain’s Utah-based parent company, plans to sell the Boulder County ski resort.

“Yesterday, Powdr announced an agreement to sell Killington Resort in Vermont. With that announcement, Powdr also shared that they also intend to sell additional resorts: Eldora, SilverStar Mountain Resort in British Columbia, and Mt. Bachelor in Oregon,” the company told BizWest in an emailed statement. “JP Morgan will be advising the process to find the best owner for Eldora and more details will be shared when we have them.”

Located west of Nederland, Eldora was founded in 1962 and has nearly 700 acres of skiable terrain.

“We do not expect any changes to products, roles, and operations at Eldora for the (upcoming) winter season, and we will continue to conduct business as usual as we work to open the resort for skiing and riding on Nov. 15, 2024,” Eldora’s statement said.