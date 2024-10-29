Techstars returning to Boulder with revived accelerator program led by locals

BOULDER — A trio of Boulder startup scene veterans is reviving the local Techstars accelerator program, which was discontinued this year after a decision by the organization’s previous leaders to move Techstars’ headquarters from Boulder to New York.

The new program will be led by Techstars co-founder David Cohen, who resumed his longtime role as CEO of the Boulder-born startup accelerator in May; Natty Zola, former Techstars managing director who left the organization in 2020 to form the investment firm Matchstick Ventures; and Nicole Glaros, a former Techstars leader, investor, entrepreneur and member of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s Denver Branch board of directors. Glaros, Cohen and Zola announced the revival of Techstars in Boulder in blog posts on Tuesday.

