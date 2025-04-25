Vail Resorts: Daily visits down as pass sales buoy revenue

BROOMFIELD — Fewer skiers visited Vail Resorts Inc.’s (NYSE: MTN) North American resorts during the most-recent ski season as compared with the previous season, but season pass sales allowed the Broomfield ski area operator to post higher year-over-year revenue totals.

Through April 20, season-to-date total skier visits were down 3.1%, while lift ticket sales were up 3.4%, ski school revenue up 2.7% and dining up 2.2%.

Vail has yet to report specific dollar figures for its seasonal sales performance.

“Destination visitation among pre-committed passholder guests improved as expected in March and April; however, visitation from lift ticket guests was below expectations. Although visitation declined, lift revenue increased compared to the prior year period, driven by the growth in season pass revenue committed ahead of the season,” Vail CEO Kirsten Lynch said in a prepared statement. “Ancillary spend per destination guest visit showed continued strength across our ski school and dining businesses, while overall revenue growth in our ancillary businesses was impacted by the lower mix of destination visitation.”

