Vectorize raises $3.6M to boost AI-Powered data retrieval

BOULDER — Vectorize, an AI-powered data integration startup, has raised $3.6 million in seed funding led by True Ventures. The company also unveiled its Retrieval Augmented Generation platform designed to transform how businesses of all sizes leverage their data for AI applications.

RAG combines pre-trained knowledge with real-time access to an organization’s specific data, enabling more accurate and contextually relevant AI responses, according to a news release.

“Vectorize is addressing a crucial need in the AI ecosystem,” Puneet Agarwal, partner at True Ventures, which led the investment in Vectorize, said in the news release. “By uniquely integrating RAG technology with data pipelines, Vectorize enables companies to optimize their data more effectively for AI applications. This approach not only simplifies a traditionally complex process but also sets a new standard for how businesses can achieve more accurate and impactful AI-driven results.”

For more information about Vectorize and its innovative RAG platform, go to https://vectorize.io.

