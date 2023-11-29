Community Foundation Boulder County selects 145 grant recipients

BOULDER — The Community Foundation Boulder County will provide $400,000 in grant funding spread across 145 organizations as part of its annual Community Trust grant program.

“The Community Trust is an endowed fund of Community Foundation Boulder County that offers discretionary grants to community partners addressing pressing needs and seeking equitable outcomes in our community,” the foundation said in a news release.

Visit www.commfound.org/grants/grantees/community-trust for a full list of this year’s recipients.

“We are lucky to have so many amazing partners working to make our community a place where all can thrive,” CFBC CEO Tatiana Hernandez said in the release. “We’re grateful to work alongside them and strengthen their efforts for the benefit of our community.”