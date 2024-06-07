Community Foundation Boulder County adds 4 to board

BOULDER — Community Foundation Boulder County has added Meredith Carlton, Deb Gardner, Reina Pomeroy and Rafael Salgado to its board of directors.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled about this new slate of board members,” Community Foundation CEO Tatiana Hernandez said in a prepared statement. “Meredith, Deb, Reina and Rafael bring a wealth of knowledge, experience and a variety of perspectives to the foundation. We’re delighted to welcome them to the board and look forward to their contributions to our community.”

The “new board members will help guide the organization’s strategy as it continues to nurture and activate the community’s ideas, generosity and leadership to galvanize resources and support equitable solutions for all who live and work in Boulder County,” the foundation said in a news release.