Robots help patients walk at Johnstown rehab hospitals

JOHNSTOWN — Patients with neurological and mobility impairments at Northern Colorado Long Term Acute Hospital and Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital in Johnstown now have access to robot-assisted gait-training technology, the hospitals announced Wednesday.

The Rise&Walk, developed by Nashville, Tennessee-based Healing Innovations Inc., is a full-spectrum gait trainer that synchronizes upper and lower extremity movements. The neurorehabilitation station integrates robotic-assisted gait training, seated activities and a balance support system to enhance mobility recovery.

“We continually strive to provide the highest quality and most compassionate care to each of our

SPONSORED CONTENT

patients,” Dr. Revelyn Arrogante, medical director at Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital and a certified physical medicine and rehabilitation physician, said in a prepared statement. “This new technology opens the door to providing incredible benefits to our patients that traditional modalities don’t provide. We are hopeful to see great gains with our patients utilizing this device.”

Northern Colorado Long Term Acute Hospital is a 20-bed, freestanding facility providing long-term acute-care and critical-care hospital services for patients recovering from serious illnesses or injuries. Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital is a 40-bed, freestanding rehabilitation hospital that provides specialized physical rehabilitative services to patients recovering from disabilities caused by injuries, illnesses or chronic medical conditions.

The Rise&Walk helps patients regain mobility by providing multiple movement modes tailored to individual needs, personalized treatment sessions designed for comfort and effectiveness, and optimized step training for greater efficiency.

“Often patients have difficulty walking or standing and become easily tired during activities,” Arrogante said. “This device allows the hospital’s interdisciplinary health-care team to develop an individualized treatment plan to help each patient achieve goals like walking and regaining independence in activities of daily living.”

By offering the right amount of support and assistance, the Rise&Walk stimulates the brain to learn new patterns of movement, a concept known as neuroplasticity. By grading position, support and assistance, it builds on the latest research in neuroplasticity to progressively improve posture and gait, promoting functional recovery for the patient.

on Facebook on LinkedIn