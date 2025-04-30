 April 30, 2025

Lifestyle Asset Group files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy

155 E. Boardwalk Drive, Fort Collins
Lifestyle Asset Group was housed at 155 E. Boardwalk Drive in Fort Collins. Christopher Wood/BizWest.
By

Lifestyle Asset Group LLC, a 14-year-old vacation property company founded by the late Richard Keith, has filed for Chapter 7 liquidation in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Denver.

