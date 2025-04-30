New shops, restaurants opening at Orchard Town Center

WESTMINSTER — Five new shops and eateries have opened or are scheduled to open at Westminster’s Orchard Town Center in 2025.

Activate, an interactive-gaming facility opened in February, while jewelry store Pandora began welcoming shoppers this month.

Swing 365 Golf, a golf-simulator business, is expected to open in May, followed by restaurants Postino WineCafe and PF Chang’s this summer.

“The experiences at The Orchard Town Center are always evolving,” Orchard Town Center marketing director Kate Heckman said in a prepared statement. “With new entertainment, dining and shopping options, our guests can enjoy an exciting and ever-changing mix of destinations. Whether trying interactive gaming or unwinding with a glass of wine at Postino, these additions ensure The Orchard Town Center remains the perfect place to shop, dine and play year-round.”

