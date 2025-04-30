Trimble dumps EY, names KPMG new auditor

WESTMINSTER — Westminster-based industrial technology company Trimble Inc. (Nasdaq: TRMB) has replaced its auditor Ernst & Young LLP with KPMG LLP.

The move was effective as of last week, Trimble said in a regulatory disclosure Tuesday.

Trimble’s decision to dismiss EY as its independent registered public accounting firm came less than a year after the auditor “had identified concerns” with the company’s 2023 annual report.

SPONSORED CONTENT

“Subsequent to the filing of the company’s Form 10-K (annual report for 2023), Ernst & Young LLP, the company’s independent registered public accounting firm, informed the company that in preparing for an upcoming Public Company Accounting Oversight Board inspection, EY had identified concerns regarding the design and execution of certain information technology and other controls for revenue-related systems and processes as of Dec. 29, 2023 that had not been evaluated,” Trimble said in a May 2024 U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosure.

The document did not elaborate on the nature of EY’s “concerns.”

on Facebook on LinkedIn