Sierra Space to test trash compactor on International Space Station

Sierra Space’s Trash Compaction and Processing System will be tested aboard the International Space Station. Courtesy: Sierra Space

LOUISVILLE — Thanks to a new contract from NASA, Sierra Space Corp. will develop a Trash Compaction and Processing System and test it aboard the International Space Station in late-2026.

“The technology may be critical for the success of future space exploration and is being developed to handle waste management, stowage, and water reclamation for long-duration missions, including crewed missions to the Moon and Mars,” Louisville-based SSC said in a news release. “The TCPS could effectively reduce the volume of trash generated by astronauts and recover nearly all water entrained in the trash for further use.”

The TCPS will be made using catalytic oxidation technology, Sierra said, that “processes volatile organic compounds and other gaseous byproducts to maintain a safe and sterile environment in space habitats.”

Waste processed by TCPS will be compacted into “solid square tiles that are easy to store, safe to handle, and capable of providing additional radiation protection,” the company said.

“Space travel requires the highly efficient use of material and equipment. Waste management is critically important, especially for long duration missions,” Sierra Space CEO Tom Vice said in the release. “We’re addressing this challenge through technological innovation and commitment to sustainability in every facet of space operations. Efficient, sustainable, and innovative waste disposal is essential for the success of crewed space exploration.”

