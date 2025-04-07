Sierra Space to manage Honda test mission

LOUISVILLE — Sierra Space Corp. will serve as the manager of a mission to test Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s (NYSE: HMC) high-differential pressure water electrolysis system aboard the International Space Station.

The water electrolysis system is a “key component” of a “regenerative fuel cell system, known as a circulative renewable energy system, that will continuously produce oxygen, hydrogen, and electricity,” SSC said in a news release. “… Honda’s renewable fuel cell system is part of the company’s vision to provide advanced energy storage capable of supporting human life on the lunar surface.”

Sierra Space and its partners will transport mission materials to the ISS using SSC’s Dream Chaser spaceplane.

SPONSORED CONTENT

“The future of innovation in space is not only commercialization, but teaming arrangements between like-minded companies to advance technology we never thought imaginable in previous decades,” SSC senior directors of business development Ken Shields said in the release.

on Facebook on LinkedIn