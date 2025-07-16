Sierra Space, Mitsubishi to build spacecraft parts for International Space Station

LOUISVILLE — Sierra Space Corp. has won a contract from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. to build components for spacecraft docking on the International Space Station.

“The components will ultimately be used by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency for space station missions to the ISS,” SSC said in a news release.

Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

“By working with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to support JAXA’s future missions to the ISS, we’re underscoring our commitment to scientific advancement and the growth of the low-Earth orbit economy,” Sierra Space chief astronaut Tom Marshburn said in the release. “This contract reinforces Sierra Space’s reputation for delivering mission-critical, flight-proven systems that our partners can rely on. We’re committed to a diverse and reliable Space Tech product portfolio that helps shape the future of space infrastructure.”

