Sierra Space to study use of expandable station on moon

LOUISVILLE — NASA has contracted with Sierra Space Corp. to study the use of the Louisville aerospace firm’s expandable space station technology on the moon.

“The purpose of this contract will be to ultimately develop innovative solutions for lunar surface logistics and mobility supporting NASA’s moon to Mars Architecture,” SSC said in a news release.

Sierra Space did not disclose financial terms of the contract.

“We believe our expandable softgoods space station technology can thrive in low-Earth orbit for commercial uses and for deep space exploration with NASA,” SSC vice president and chief astronaut Tom Marshburn said in the release. “Sierra Space is able to leverage existing technologies to deliver robust and scalable solutions that support both near-term and long-term mission objectives on the moon. We’ve developed a versatile technology with our expandable habitation products that we feel supports NASA’s moon to Mars goals.”

