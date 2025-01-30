JumpCloud acquires Stack Identity platform

LOUISVILLE — JumpCloud Inc., a directory-as-a-service technology platform, recently acquired the Stack Identity identity-security and access-visibility platform.

“Mastering data is key to providing secure, frictionless access to corporate resources,” JumpCloud co-founder and chief technology officer Greg Keller said in a prepared statement. “Stack Identity’s world-class team and advanced data analytics technology will accelerate our ability to productize the billions of data signals our platform generates each month. This will enable new forms of access control, improved identity visibility, and assurance that the right people have the correct access and entitlements every time.”

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, but JumpCloud said this week that the deal has already closed.

SPONSORED CONTENT

on Facebook on LinkedIn