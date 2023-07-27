CU Buffs athletics leaves Pac 12 after 12 years for Big 12

A screengrab of a webcast of Thursday’s press conference with University of Colorado Boulder athletic director Rick George.

BOULDER — After a dozen years in the Pac 12, the University of Colorado Buffaloes athletics programs are moving conferences to the Big 12.

The Buffs, which were one the Big 12’s original schools before moving to the Pac 12 in 2011, were expected to jump ship after the University of California Los Angeles and the University of Southern California announced last year their plans to leave the Pac 12 for the Big 10. The question was” Where will the Buffs land?

The University of Colorado Board of Regents answered that question Thursday when the body unanimously approved a resolution allowing the Buffs to join the Big 12 Conference starting in the 2024-25 academic year.

“Joining the Big 12 will provide the stability that will best position CU Boulder for long term success both athletically and academically,” University of Colorado Boulder chancellor Phil DiStefano said in a joint press conference Thursday afternoon with Buffs athletic director Rick George.

When CU joins its new conference next year, it will receive a full Big 12 share of ESPN/Fox media deal, worth about $31.7 million per school, according to media reports.

“Let me state up front that this move was not just based on money or finances,” George said. “A decision this big has a lot more to do with than just money.”

CU’s students and student-athletes are the top priority for university leaders, he said.

“We’ve done our analysis, and (teams) will be traveling less in the Big 12 conference and (playing) in more-favorable time slots where we believe they can get greater national exposure,” George said, seemingly in reference to CU’s major spectator sports: men’s basketball and football, the later of which has seen its national profile skyrocket with the hiring of Deion Sanders as head coach.

The Big 12, headquartered in Irving, Texas, is made up of member institutions Baylor University, Brigham Young University, University of Central Florida, University of Cincinnati, University of Houston, Iowa State University, University of Kansas, Kansas State University, University of Oklahoma (leaving for the Southeastern Conference), Oklahoma State University, University of Texas at Austin (leaving for the Southeastern Conference), Texas Tech University and West Virginia University.

When CU joins the Big 12, it will be among the top academic institutions in the conference.

DiStefano said that “the move will have no impact on the academic mission of CU Boulder other than to enhance the exposure. Our influence as an academic leader is worldwide and will always transcend any specific conference.”

CU Board of Regents chairwoman Callie Rennison said that in a statement being “a part of the Pac-12 has been wonderful for Boulder athletics, and we appreciate all the conference has done for our student-athletes.” When the Buffs join the Big 12, the board looks “forward to seeing Buff athletics achieve great things on and off the fields of play.”