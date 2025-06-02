State reauthorizes CSU Global principal licensure

DENVER — State officials have reauthorized Colorado State University Global’s Graduate Certificate in Education Leadership-Principal Licensure program, which enables would-be principals to attain credentials online.

The program prepares learners for an assistant-principal or principal role at elementary, middle or high schools. Educators learn skills needed to coordinate daily school activities, oversee curricula and maintain a safe and productive learning environment.

“We are honored by the State of Colorado’s full reauthorization of the program,” Becky Takeda-Tinker, CSU Global president, said in a prepared statement. “This recognition underscores the University’s dedication to supporting Colorado’s K-12 districts and beyond, with high-quality education leadership preparation, by providing working teachers the opportunity to earn their principal licensure in a fully online format and broaden their roles and career prospects.”

The program includes an embedded internship experience and coursework in strategic leadership, instructional leadership, school culture and equity leadership, human resources, managerial leadership, and external development leadership. As part of the reauthorization, as of CSU Global’s Spring B 2025 term that began on April 14, students of the program who complete both the University’s coursework and the Colorado Department of Education’s READ Act training for principals/administrators will meet state licensure requirements.

Graduates can also transfer credits into a Master’s Degree in Teaching and Learning. For more information on the program, visit csuglobal.edu/academic-programs/principal-licensure.CSU Global offers bachelor’s and master’s degree programs for working adults and post-traditional learners.

