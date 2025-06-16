Poudre Valley REA awards more than $50K in scholarships

FORT COLLINS — Poudre Valley REA has awarded more than $50,000 in continuing-education scholarships to 29 local high school seniors.

“Poudre Valley REA is committed to inspiring the next generation of leaders and providing value to every member of our community,” Jeff Wadsworth, PVREA president and CEO, said in a prepared statement. “We believe it is essential to support our youngest members, not only to enrich their lives but also to instill in them the importance of cooperative membership.”

Other youth-focused initiatives provided by the cooperative include classroom grants for STEAM projects, the Washington D.C. Youth Tour, Cooperative Youth Leadership Camp, student mentoring or internships, and electrical safety demonstrations.

The 2025 scholarship recipients are: Sofia Ambrosek, Emi Dean and Reese Yahn from Severance High School; Landon Blanco, Luke Foster and Olivia Redmon from Poudre High School; Lincoln Brown from Resurrection Christian High School; Staci Brown from Heritage Christian Academy; Cornella Brown from Eaton High School; Levi Carlson from University High School; Jaimie Dang, Madeleine Holloway, Cavanaugh Martucci, Brody Nelson, Ia Reistad, Kyler Schwartzenberger and Nathan Temple from Fossil Ridge High School; Mady Douglass and Dani Douglass from Frontier Academy; Elsa Ebel from Rocky Mountain High School; Jack Friesen from Liberty Common High School; Justine Jaros, Hayley Jones and Alexander Pygott from Berthoud High School; Grace Kinnison and Ethan Willits from Mountain View High School; Jake McDill from Rocky Mountain High School; Wyatt Meyer from Platte Valley High School; and Tamsen Ojala from Ascent Classical Academy of Northern Colorado.

PVREA, a member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative, covers more than 2,000 square miles of service territory in Larimer, Weld and Boulder counties with more than 4,000 miles of overhead, underground and transmission line.

