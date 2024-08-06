CSU to host Cannabis Research Conference

An entry sign to Colorado State University in Fort Collins. Christopher Wood/BizWest

FORT COLLINS — The annual Cannabis Research Conference will be held Wednesday through Friday at the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins.

CSU will co-host the event with University of Oregon and CSU-Pueblo’s Institute of Cannabis Research.

“It’s rare to have this many people from around the world present at one time to discuss the global application and impacts of cannabis,” Chad Kinney, director of the Institute of Cannabis Research at Colorado State University Pueblo, said in a prepared statement. “We know the presentations will enhance understanding about cannabis, stimulate future research, and inform policymakers, even as scientific studies continue.”

SPONSORED CONTENT Delivering better health care and value for Colorado small businesses As Colorado’s leading nonprofit1 health plan and one of the state’s largest health care providers, Kaiser Permanente is a one-stop-shop for health care and coverage.