Front Range launches new bachelor’s degree in business administration

An entry sign at Front Range Community College’s Larimer Campus in Fort Collins. Christopher Wood/BizWest

FORT COLLINS — Front Range Community College now offers a four-year bachelor of science degree in business administration.

“This degree will open doors for our students to more career opportunities and better paying jobs,” FRCC President Colleen Simpson said in a news release. “With hands-on learning opportunities—taught by faculty who bring industry expertise into the classroom — students will get the in-demand skills they need for a competitive edge in the business world.”

Thi online class allows students to take courses either part time or full time..

SPONSORED CONTENT

The BAS degree is for students who want to advance their business career, change fields or enhance their professional skills, the release stated.

on Facebook on LinkedIn