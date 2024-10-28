Longtime Fort Collins trainers open Valor Elite Training

FORT COLLINS — Longtime trainers Tim and Kristen Anderson on Monday opened Valor Elite Training LLC, a 3,200-square-foot gym just west of Fort Collins High School.

Owners Tim and Kristen Anderson have been training clients for several years.

“We believe in fostering overall health and wellness, recognizing that true strength is not only physical but also mental,” Tim Anderson said in a news release. “I think what makes our club and company unique and special is that we get amazing results while ensuring everyone enjoys themselves.”

Tim spent much of his career at Miramont training facility, now Genesis Miramont North. Kristen Anderson has been a trainer for 19 years at Miramont after winning the National Physique Committee title in physique and lightweight bodybuilding in 2008.

The couple were essentially forced to operate out of their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, transforming the bottom floor of their house into a gym for the clients.

“When COVID hit and the gyms shut down, we both continued training,” Kristen Anderson said in an interview. “After society figured out what we’d do, … we continued to work for Genesis for a little while, we were slowly transitioning to having the business out of our home.”

Longtime training client Tyler Texeira, owner of Beacon Construction Management LLC, bought a 19,000-square-foot building just west of Fort Collins high School. While Texeira transitioned space there to become the new headquarters for Beacon Construction, Texeira offered space to the Andersons, having trained with Tim for 14 years.

Tim and Kristen Anderson outside Valor Elite Training, 3350 Eastbrook Drive, in Fort Collins. Courtesy Mantooth Co.

“It’s a great building in a great location,” Texeira said in the news release. “We moved Beacon’s headquarters here and occupy 2,700 square feet while a residential development company is taking 1,500 square feet. Having a locally owned personal training gym in our building is a huge plus, especially since we still have about half the building to fill.”

Valor Elite operations as a gym and personal training space. Clients do not have to take part in personal training to use the facility.

“We have an amazing landlord, an incredible space,” Kristen Anderson said. “This place started out as an empty shell and it has just evolved into this beautiful gym we have now, and we’re super excited for the clients to have more space.”

The Andersons also designed a space within the club for Schroeder Massage. “Bringing on Matthew Schroeder makes our club way more well-rounded to keep people healthy and both emotionally and physically strong,” Tim Anderson said in the release. “Matthew came strongly recommended by a few of our clients, and after meeting him, I couldn’t agree more. It is a great fit.”

Valor Elite includes personal training, individual workout space, group classes and massage therapy. The gym also provides strength equipment, functional equipment and cardiovascular equipment.

