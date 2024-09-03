Fort Collins’ Harmony Commons retail center sells for $14M

Harmony Commons has sold for $14 million. Courtesy Cushman & Wakefield

FORT COLLINS — A small collection of retail shops in southeast Fort Collins called Harmony Commons has changed hands for $14 million, according to a news release from Waypoint Real Estate LLC.

The shopping center, occupied by 10 tenants in two buildings at 3541 and 3581 Harmony Road, was sold to Commons LLC, a Northern Colorado–based investment group led by Vuelo Real Estate Investments.

Tenants include DC Oakes Brewhouse and Eatery, Potbelly Sandwich Shop, Taste & Savor Wine Bar, Rush Bowls, Tokyo Joe’s, Harbinger Coffee, Dirty Dough Cookies, and Crisp & Green.

“Harmony Commons has uniquely positioned itself as a community gathering place in south Fort Collins,” Josh Guernsey, managing partner of Vuelo Real Estate Investments and Waypoint, said in a written statement. “The sale underscores the strong demand for superior-quality retail assets in Northern Colorado, particularly for those centers that have established a balance of locally owned and operated businesses and national brands that everyone recognizes. With Los Chingones Mexican restaurant providing notice of its closure prior to our group going under contract, our ownership group has been working diligently on plans to backfill that vacancy, with exciting announcements coming soon. Our ownership group plans to maintain the center’s high standards and support its tenants’ ongoing success.”

The last time the property sold was in 2018 to HFLP III/Lincoln Heights LLC

C/O Urban Villages – Alexis Gorlin, for $8.94 million.

“Harmony Commons is the current prototype of an unanchored inline retail center. There is an emphasis of food and beverage, which continues to flourish in this location given the surrounding residential population base and daytime employment drivers. Harmony Road creates substantial exposure. The center is poised for a very strong future,” Jon Hendrickson, executive director of Cushman & Wakefield, said in a press release.

Hendrickson, Aaron Johnson, and Mitch Veremeychik represented the seller, Denver based Urban Village, in the transaction. The buyer was represented by Guernsey of Waypoint Real Estate.