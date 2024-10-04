Kiln to open co-working space in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — A Utah-based chain of co-working spaces that already operates in Boulder has found a spot in downtown Fort Collins and hopes to attract about 300 members when it opens next summer.

Kiln, which opened on Boulder’s Pearl Street in late 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, will unveil a 19,871-square-foot space at 301 Remington St., in a 29-year-old building it purchased from ADP for $3.5 million on Aug. 14.

According to its website, “Kiln memberships range from shared coworking desks for individuals to private office spaces accommodating teams of two to 50 employees. All Kiln memberships come with access to all-inclusive amenities. Wellness rooms, sit-to-stand desks, podcast studios, and virtual meeting solutions allow members to accomplish their professional work, while conveniently incorporating creativity and wellness.”

Kiln picked Fort Collins for its new location, said Kyle Kilcomons, its vice president for marketing, because the city “is the complete community” with an “exciting college atmosphere, strong industry, proximity to world-class lifestyle and community-oriented residents. It’s the quintessential aspirational western American town, and we’re so excited to call it home.”

In an email to BizWest, Kilcomons said “a diverse offering of meeting and event space at this Kiln property will be provided including a large theater to host events for our member base and the Fort Collins community at large. We will focus heavily on community activation and events.”

“We’re hoping to attract a mix of entrepreneurs who want to develop to their maximum potential and have a good time doing it,” said Cameron Peterson, Lehi, Utah-based Kiln’s project manager for the Fort Collins space. He said the company, with headquarters in the Salt Lake City area, is “growing really quickly” with locations in Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana and Nevada as well as its Colorado spaces in Boulder and Littleton.

Kiln acted as FT. Collins Group LLC, registered to Midway, Utah, in its purchase of the two-story building built in 1995 on the southwest corner of Remington and East Olive streets. The seller was ADP Screening and Selection Services Inc., formerly Avert Inc.

ADP, which provides payroll services, human-resource management, employee benefits administration, talent management, tax compliance and other functions for businesses, has an office at 2950 E. Harmony Road in the Harmony Corporate Center. Calls to ADP’s corporate offices in New Jersey were not returned regarding when it closed its downtown Fort Collins office and how many employees were affected.

ADP, founded as Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NYSE: ADP), acquired Avert Inc., a Fort Collins-based pre-employment verification company, in 2001.

Kiln was founded in 2018 and is home to more than 2,000 members and 300 businesses across the Mountain West. Its founders, Arian Lewis and Leigh Radford, had designed, built, and operated flex-office communities since 2014 in cities such as New York; London; Tel Aviv, Israel; Mumbai, India; and Vilnius, Lithuania.